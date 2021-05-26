WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $1.30 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $945.28 million and approximately $26.16 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041030 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00030575 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011389 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 924,688,070 coins and its circulating supply is 724,688,069 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

