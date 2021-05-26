WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Director Purchases $13,820.00 in Stock

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Director Philip N. Garfinkle bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $13,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $129,790.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WYY stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. WidePoint Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WidePoint had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WidePoint by 429.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 772.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 16,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WidePoint by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

