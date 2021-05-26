WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the April 29th total of 287,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXSE traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26.

