WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$6,454,328.68 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 249,974 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$25.82 ($18.44), for a total transaction of A$6,454,328.68 ($4,610,234.77).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Richard White sold 236,867 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$27.25 ($19.46), for a total transaction of A$6,454,625.75 ($4,610,446.96).

On Thursday, May 6th, Richard White sold 213,750 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$30.18 ($21.56), for a total transaction of A$6,450,975.00 ($4,607,839.29).

On Thursday, April 29th, Richard White sold 136,887 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.12 ($22.23), for a total transaction of A$4,259,923.44 ($3,042,802.46).

On Friday, April 23rd, Richard White sold 158,431 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.22 ($22.30), for a total value of A$4,946,215.82 ($3,533,011.30).

On Friday, April 16th, Richard White sold 155,489 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.83 ($22.74), for a total value of A$4,949,214.87 ($3,535,153.48).

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

WiseTech Global Company Profile

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

