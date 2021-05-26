WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:WPP traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $68.86. 68,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. WPP has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9777 dividend. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WPP by 181.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 716.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

