Wrapped BNB Hits Market Cap of $2.52 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $374.44 or 0.00953406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00059544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.78 or 0.00358457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00185814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.37 or 0.00836109 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00032252 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,727,398 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

