XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Gap Down to $17.65

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $17.24. XBiotech shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 49 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the fourth quarter worth about $2,165,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in XBiotech by 138.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 69,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XBiotech by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in XBiotech by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XBiotech by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

