Xcel Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

XEL opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

