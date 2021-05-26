Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.