XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XPEV. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion and a PE ratio of -18.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.48. XPeng has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

