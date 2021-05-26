XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Down 92.7% in May

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the April 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of XPHYF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. 25,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

XPhyto Therapeutics Company Profile

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharma, diagnostics, and cannabis science company in Canada and Germany. It is involved in the production, cultivation, extraction, isolation, formulation, delivery, and sale of medicinal cannabis. The company also provides contract development and consulting services.

