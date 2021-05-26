XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Down 92.7% in May

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the April 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of XPHYF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. 25,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.10.
XPhyto Therapeutics Company Profile
