YEE (YEE) Market Cap Achieves $2.74 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. YEE has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00078471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00018184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.23 or 0.00950505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.90 or 0.09866627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00091233 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

