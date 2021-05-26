Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.96. BankUnited posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $624,502 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of BKU stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.74. 3,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,290. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

