Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report sales of $18.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $6.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 202.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $73.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $87.00 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN remained flat at $$4.52 during midday trading on Friday. 1,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,098. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 1.81. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 30.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

