Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. MoneyGram International also reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of MGI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. 11,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,256. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.95 million, a PE ratio of -186.96 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 270,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

