Zacks: Analysts Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

May 26th, 2021

Analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. American Express posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 434.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

NYSE AXP opened at $158.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.10. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $160.69. The stock has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

