Zacks: Analysts Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.60. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after buying an additional 773,183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Busey by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 46,353 shares during the period. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BUSE stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $26.03. 1,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. First Busey has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

