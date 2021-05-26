Zacks: Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.16. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. 549,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,556. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

