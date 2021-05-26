Zacks: Analysts Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.37). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. 789,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

