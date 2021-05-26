Zacks: Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $545.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post sales of $545.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $541.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $570.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $1,460,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $148,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

