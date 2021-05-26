Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

