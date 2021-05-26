Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

BAH stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.35. 6,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,067,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after buying an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.