Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce sales of $516.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $530.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $502.62 million. Bruker posted sales of $424.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of BRKR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.60. 2,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,976. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $71.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bruker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bruker by 14.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.