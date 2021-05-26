Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.42). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07).

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 270.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 720,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 526,259 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

EVFM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 16,906,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,818. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

