Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.50. 3,434,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,215. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

