Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. R1 RCM posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $925,904.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $972,929.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,300 shares of company stock worth $2,902,631. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 58,927 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,790 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in R1 RCM by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,384. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

