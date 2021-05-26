Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $683.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $693.50 million and the lowest is $674.38 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $598.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,460.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 63,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 237.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,258,000 after buying an additional 773,281 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $51.65. 3,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,107. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

