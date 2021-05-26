Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to announce sales of $160.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. Calix posted sales of $119.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $629.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $633.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $703.30 million, with estimates ranging from $701.60 million to $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.48.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Calix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. 14,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,508. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

