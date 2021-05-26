Zacks: Brokerages Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

CTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

CTG stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 5,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,455.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 113.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 327,981 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 400.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.