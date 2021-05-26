Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce sales of $6.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $5.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $45.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $41.91 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $89.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

FATE opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

