Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.49 Million

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce sales of $6.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $5.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $45.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $41.91 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $89.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

FATE opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.