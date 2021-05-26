Zacks: Brokerages Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $0.99. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Korn Ferry stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.80. 171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,441. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.99. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $69.36.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $289,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,374,268.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,567 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,298. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

