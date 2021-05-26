Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.67). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTR. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NKTR stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,381. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109 over the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,578 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $20,000,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

