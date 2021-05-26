Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. New Jersey Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,114,000 after buying an additional 1,074,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,891,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,688,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,142,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NJR opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

