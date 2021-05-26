Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report sales of $17.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $19.03 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $11.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $74.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.82 billion to $78.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $59.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.51 billion to $79.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,304,400. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $217.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

