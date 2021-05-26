Zacks: Brokerages Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to Post $2.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce earnings per share of $2.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.89.

NYSE:SITE traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.77. 283,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $98.92 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,117.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.