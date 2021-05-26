Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

NYSE SKM opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.00. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth $888,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth $5,773,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 82.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

