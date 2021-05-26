Zacks Investment Research Lowers Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HRZN. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of HRZN opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $320.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $17.56.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

