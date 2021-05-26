Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

MITK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MITK opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $737.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 261,119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 350,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 73,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mitek Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mitek Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

