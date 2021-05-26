Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic and other diseases. The company’s lead product candidate consist AMT-101, which is in clinical stage. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is based in Calif. “

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $410,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $410,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth $154,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.