Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to Buy

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

DAR opened at $67.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $97,989,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after buying an additional 703,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

