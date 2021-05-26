Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to “Hold”

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IKTSY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of IKTSY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.21. 65,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $67.15 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intertek Group (IKTSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.