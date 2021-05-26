Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $164.75

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $164.75, but opened at $159.53. Zai Lab shares last traded at $165.20, with a volume of 657 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZLAB. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.94.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $24,294,392 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

