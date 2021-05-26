Zeal Asset Management Ltd Has $140.53 Million Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zeal Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,064,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,192 shares during the period. Zai Lab makes up approximately 52.2% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $140,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,804,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,079,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,225 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 10,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 231,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 229,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 227,984 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total transaction of $10,043,837.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,689,209.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $24,294,392 in the last three months.

Zai Lab stock traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.40. 6,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,540. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.94. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.39 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

ZLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

