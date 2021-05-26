Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.65 and last traded at $54.65. Approximately 6,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 297,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $182,636.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,370. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,564,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 459.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 53,148 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.