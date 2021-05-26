Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $2.30 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. Zero has a market cap of $2.30 million and $28,550.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.60 or 0.00384922 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00168593 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.73 or 0.00249029 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010930 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003689 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,042,837 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

