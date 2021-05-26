Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Market Capitalization Tops $901,872.32

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for $930.96 or 0.02403653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $901,872.32 and approximately $10,955.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00080206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00019178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00992290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.49 or 0.09846084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00092243 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

