Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 11,479 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $76,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $251.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.