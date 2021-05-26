Zilla (ZLA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $958.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $244,091.20 and approximately $958.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilla has traded down 40.4% against the dollar. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00072215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.86 or 0.00954796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.08 or 0.09924454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

