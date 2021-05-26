Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.16 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.470 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,834. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.96 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.96.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,812 shares of company stock worth $14,564,243. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

