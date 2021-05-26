Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $21.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,834. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.38. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -135.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total transaction of $262,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,980.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,812 shares of company stock worth $14,564,243 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

